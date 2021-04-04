Letter to the editor: Urge cleanup to residential level

Your voice is needed! Make public comment on the proposed cleanup of the BNSF railyard in downtown Missoula. Urge the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to require residential level cleanup instead of industrial level as is currently proposed.

They know of Missoula’s plans to build residential in the rail yard and have chosen to ignore them. If the plan goes ahead as it currently stands, any hopes of residential development in the rail yard area, as outlined in Missoula’s Downtown Master Plan, would be lost.

This is not a situation that likely gets changed in the future.

It’s taken 35 years of testing and surveys and monitoring and proposals to finally get to the real precipice of a cleanup — so it’s make or break time.

Email comments to the DEQ at zachary.neudeck@mt.gov.

Lain Doherty,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0