 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Urge cleanup to residential level
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Urge cleanup to residential level

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Your voice is needed! Make public comment on the proposed cleanup of the BNSF railyard in downtown Missoula. Urge the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to require residential level cleanup instead of industrial level as is currently proposed.

They know of Missoula’s plans to build residential in the rail yard and have chosen to ignore them. If the plan goes ahead as it currently stands, any hopes of residential development in the rail yard area, as outlined in Missoula’s Downtown Master Plan, would be lost.

This is not a situation that likely gets changed in the future.

It’s taken 35 years of testing and surveys and monitoring and proposals to finally get to the real precipice of a cleanup — so it’s make or break time.

Email comments to the DEQ at zachary.neudeck@mt.gov.

Lain Doherty,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News