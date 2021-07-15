Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to support nominee

I have worked with Stone-Manning on a wide array of public land issues since 2005, when she was director of the Clark Fork Coalition. I am always impressed with the way Stone-Manning listens to all stakeholders on a range of public land issues; she is a bridge-builder.

Some GOP senators have sought to portray Stone-Manning as a radical from one incident in her graduate school days over 30 years ago — this is a terrible distortion of Stone-Manning’s distinguished record as one of the true experts on public land issues working with a broad range of constituencies and developing a reputation for fairness and open-mindedness while working on the staffs of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Gov. Steve Bullock. She will take that experience and knowledge to the BLM, which has suffered from a vacuum of solid leadership for many years now.