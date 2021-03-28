Letter to the editor: Urge legislators to pass gun reforms

Why do we have government? Why do some of us go to the polls every few years and fill out our ballots?

You might think it was to elect people who would represent not only us, but what’s best for us. Yet it seems that the special interests have sabotaged that process and, in one way or another, bought off lawmakers, both on the federal and state level.

The National Rifle Association has had far more influence, for instance, than voters, when it comes to passing legislation about guns. Survey after survey has indicated for years that most Americans want reasonable restrictions on the purchase of deadly weapons, yet it doesn’t happen.

How many people reading this believe that the deadly mayhem in Boulder, Colorado, recently, is an acceptable risk of living in a free society? I don’t, and I want legislators with the vision and courage to vote in decent gun regulations.

Please write and phone your representatives and tell them you will not stand for this.

Eugene Beckes,

St. Ignatius

