Letter to the editor: Urge veto of 'bloodthirsty' bills

Senate Bill 267 would reimburse hunters and trappers for their expenses killing wolves, in effect placing a bounty on wolves. House Bill 468 would allow black bears to be hunted with hounds. House Bill 224 would legalize killing wolves with snares, endangering all living creatures. Senate Bill 314 would allow baiting of wolves and night hunting with spotlights. Senate Bill 314 proposes to reduce Montana's wolf population by 80 percent. Senate Bill 98 gives landowners authority to kill a grizzly bear they believe might threaten livestock. Senate Bill 337 bars Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks from relocating grizzly bears to promote their recovery.