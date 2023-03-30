The U.S. is at a critical crossroads. Either continue down this path toward socialism, excessive spending, inflation, exporting jobs and losing American exceptionalism, or return to ideals and values that built this greatest nation; nuclear family, hard work, individualism and self-reliance.

Pass term limits. Realistically Congress spends 90% of their time politicizing everything and 10% working for us.

Limit government spending by law. We are on a crash course for endless high inflation, default and bankruptcy.

Start actually teaching kids not only reading and math, but teach values and ethics, how to manage finances, relationships.

We must maintain a strong, deterring military.

Invest Social Security funds in U.S. stock markets for 10% returns instead of 1% we get loaning it to Government. The dirty secret they won’t tell is that if we don’t change Social Security, it is going broke. Fixing it now is much easier.

Government must encourage and nurture business growth, not destroy it. In China, government is business’s ally helping them succeed. Our government obstructs our business success. Why?

Make USA energy independent, but energy dominant; utilizing all types of energy.

Stop paying able people not to work. Socialism has failed everywhere it has been attempted.

Brian Goettlich,

Missoula