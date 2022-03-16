Letter to the editor: US destroying its democracy

The world watches as Ukraine, a stable, relatively prosperous, peaceful, established democracy, struggles desperately to defend its democracy against an unprovoked invasion by a Russian army unrestrained either by the Geneva Convention or common sense from targeting nuclear plants and unarmed civilians.

The world watches as the United States, also an established democracy, seems intent on destroying its own democratic system from within. We don’t need an outside enemy. We attack our own capitol building. We plot to kidnap our own governors. We disenfranchise our own voters. We work actively to undermine and promote distrust in our own electoral process. A third of American voters support a would-be dictator for President. A thousand truckers wander around the country whining because they’re being asked to help defend our country against a deadly pandemic.