Letter to the editor: US presidents will never be punished

An exercise in futility: Any measure with its goal, the incarceration of Donald Trump.

A former U.S. president will never go to jail. Why? As president, these ultimate political office-holders simply know too much.

National security, international information unknown to other Americans, the real poop on domestic affairs, where political skeletons rest until the bones need to walk — and talk.

Can Trump be punished financially? Possibly. But most of his ducats will remain untouched.

So why the hullabaloo about bringing him to justice?

Denial of the fact that even in our democracy, certain folks are above the law.

If Democrats want to avoid the increasing likelihood of a second Trump presidency, they need to deliver credibly now.

2024 gets closer by the day.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

