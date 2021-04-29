Letter to the editor: Use batteries to meet energy needs

However, the functions of dispatchable generation are better met by utility scale batteries — also faster and easier to install. Excess overnight baseload production, which is currently dumped into boiling large amounts of water, can charge the batteries essentially at no cost, unlike NorthWestern Energy’s proposed natural gas reciprocator.

The initial cost of a utility scale battery with the same function as the proposed gas plant is more expensive upfront, but the maintenance, servicing and operating costs are lower. The lifetime cost of the gas project is uncertain, but certainly underestimated, because there will soon be a carbon tax, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that harnesses market forces to encourage innovation and returns proceeds to the people. The battery’s lifetime costs are not uncertain and are likely to be less than the gas option over the life of the installation.