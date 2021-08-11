Letter to the editor: Use public land for mobile homes

While I don't wholly sympathize with them, I understand private landowners who feel they can no longer afford to operate mobile home parks. But if the city wants a practical solution to some of the housing crisis, it ought to use public land to build mobile home parks. If Missoula has become so gentrified that such an idea isn't tolerable, the city has simply lost touch with its Montana roots.
Affordable housing doesn't have to be chic to serve its market, and aiming for chic all the time makes "affordable" all that more elusive.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula