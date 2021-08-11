 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Use public land for mobile homes
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Use public land for mobile homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While I don't wholly sympathize with them, I understand private landowners who feel they can no longer afford to operate mobile home parks. But if the city wants a practical solution to some of the housing crisis, it ought to use public land to build mobile home parks. If Missoula has become so gentrified that such an idea isn't tolerable, the city has simply lost touch with its Montana roots.

Affordable housing doesn't have to be chic to serve its market, and aiming for chic all the time makes "affordable" all that more elusive.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News