Letter to the editor: Use solar power now

Thank you for Aubrey Bertram's letter to the editor "Shameless pretext of oil, gas industry" on March 27. Bertram's letter supports my previous letter explaining how money goes from the poor to the rich owners of gas companies.

Because the Texas Republican Party plans to use the inflation issue to win mid-term elections, we have a lose-lose situation happening to us poor folks.

A win-win situation is the use of car-top solar panels with an electric engine as a back-up to power vehicles. Let's work together to get past fossil fuels and put those gasoline engines in the rear view mirror.

If we believe the next frontier is space and living on Mars, solar power invention needs to be done now. Why not develop and use solar power here and now to run vehicles and to help with our climate change problem?

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

