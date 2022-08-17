 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Use surplus for teachers

  • 0

Regarding the Montana legislators who are pushing to call a special session in hopes of returning Montana’s property owners tax money, I say, “what’s the rush?" Let’s give this issue a little time for Montanans to think this over. As a property owner receiving this, $1,250 sounds enticing but I don’t think the money’s going anywhere. The 10 Republicans who encouraged a legislative vote to call a special session fearing the Democrats would spend all this money need to be reminded of their majority in our Montana Legislature.

One issue that comes to mind regarding where to spend this tax surplus is to help rural Montana communities attract new teachers. Really what is more important than our Montana kids receiving a quality education, from a competent, professional and licensed educator. It is past the time to put our money where our mouth is regarding “the poor teachers are under paid,” they are and this may be an opportunity for us to do something about it.

People are also reading…

Jim Boyle,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

It took less than a month for gas stations to raise the price by one dollar a gallon. Gas is now $3.99 a gallon in the U.S. That’s $.28 higher…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News