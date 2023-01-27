Letter to the editor: Use surplus to support Montana

Regarding the urge to lower taxes that is promulgated by Governor Gianforte, there are a few facts that should be considered. First, the current budget surplus is a once-a-decade (at best) windfall. Any rational person would realize that you don't squander that windfall by arbitrarily cutting the annual income stream (taxes). Much better to invest that windfall in infrastructure to strengthen the state and provide long-lasting benefits to the people of Montana.

Second, Montanans are, by almost any measure, not overtaxed. A study by WalletHub, published in May of 2022, shows that for a median income household Montana is the third least taxed in all the 50 states. We Montanans benefit from the taxes we pay, property taxes, income taxes, real estate taxes. They fund our schools, institutions, public lands, police, firefighters, etc. Any argument that we are overtaxed are uninformed or disingenuous. For example, the effective income tax rate for the median household in Montana is less that 3%.

Let's be smart. Use the windfall to support the state of Montana and not as an excuse to gut the future of the state by foolishly gutting our taxes.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula