"Your money or your life!" the robber says to Jack Benny.

'Just a minute! I'm thinking!" says the famous cheapskate.

The Republicans have been thinking. Require vaccinations and masks? That's bad for business! That "tends to" socialism or communism (said Oklahoma's GOP legislator Brian Seitz).

Meanwhile, vast populations of the unvaccinated are factories for new and deadlier variants.

As long as the Republicans object to mandating vaccinations we will have the virus.

GR Jamieson,

Missoula

