Letter to the editor: 'Vaccine reluctant' need information

I recently read the release from the Missoula County health department. Within that was a call for truth and transparency in the face of reluctance to vaccinate.

I completely agree that we should have transparent information. That said, I will advance a few issues that are making people reluctant. Perhaps Health Promotion Director Cindy Farr will set the record straight.

1. It is a belief that the vaccine is not U.S. Food and Drug Administration “approved” but rather that the FDA allowed this vaccine to move forward (with emergency use authorization).

2. Per the “extensive” testing, there is a belief that the testing was inclusively in-house by the pharma companies pushing the vaccine. There was no outside, objective testing before release. Is this accurate?

3. Per testing, there is a belief that there were such small sample size tests that accuracy was not legitimate. Rather the actual testing is real time, resulting in the discovery of blood clotting, additional side effects and lowered efficacy.

4. Given all the above, people are wondering why Pharma was given liability immunity before the vaccine even came out.

Answer these and we will be transparent.