Letter to the editor: Vaccine 'rights' bills ignore responsibility

When I taught fifth grade, we began every year with a reminder lesson that rights come with corresponding responsibilities.

For example, students had the right to use school-issued books, but they had the responsibility to take care of them.

As citizens, we have the right to a jury trial, but we have the responsibility to serve on a jury if called. We have the right to hike in our beautiful wilderness areas, but we have the responsibility to pick up our litter.

With these recent vaccine rules bills, however, it seems the Montana Legislature has chosen to ignore this basic premise. They believe you should have the right to enter a care facility filled with vulnerable folks without the responsibility of keeping them safe by being vaccinated. Vaccines will help keep everyone safe, but refusing one is your right. The corresponding responsibility then is to avoid all places where your right could harm others.

Entities should have the right to refuse service to anyone whom they feel would endanger the health of their employees or customers. The Legislature is trying to take that away with these irresponsible bills.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

