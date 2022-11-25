Letter to the editor: Vaccines needed in Native American communities

Tens of millions of Native Americans died and from diseases encountered from European explorers and settlers. Their immune systems had not been exposed to diseases like smallpox due to the 15,000 or so years of little or no contact with people the Eurasian continent. They had little resistance to the diseases and rapidly succumbed. Even today, the immunity of Native Americans can be less for diseases of foreign origin as evidenced by the high rate of hospitalization for COVID-19.