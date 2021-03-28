Letter to the editor: Value predators for healthy ecosystems

I am concerned that some of our citizens value the violent domination of other species to the extent that we cause injury to the ecosystem as a whole. For example, killing wolves who leave their pack groups to start their own can lead to the isolation of genetic groups, which can elevate the genetic load of negative genotypes that lead to the demise of a predator group. Thus, killing wolves who leave Yellowstone Park or who cross into Montana from Canada can have negative consequences for our shared views about strong ecosystems.