Letter to the editor: Value your vote

Maybe it’s time for all of us to engage in a little introspection? How about spending a few minutes contemplating what’s really important to us, valuable to us as individuals. For some of us God is at or near the top of the list. Of course as valued as our own beating heart is family: parents, siblings, children. And for many, friends. Then maybe our economic well-being. It came to me as I reached my twenties that I couldn’t help and care for others until I took care of myself, both economically and as to personal health and well-being — all of this is dependent upon health.
Now, with all this in mind, how important is government? All you have to do is observe other countries, other systems of government, in order to conclude that your economic well-being is to a great extent dependent upon the quality of your government. Taxes can ruin you. Restrictions of your freedom can ruin you. What’s broadcast and beat into your family and friends, from outlets highly sympathetic to the government diatribe — when against the Constitution which guided this county for so well for so long — can ruin your own outlook and your relationships.
Value your vote.
L.J. Martin,
Clinton