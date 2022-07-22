Letter to the editor: Vanity weakens us

“When pride and presumption walk before, shame and loss follow very closely.” — Louis XI (Louis the Prudent, 1423-1483) King of France.

After commenting on Matt Rosendale’s “nay” vote in the U.S. House on supporting Sweden and Finland’s entry into NATO on social media, I was assured by at least two people (with all the familiar overconfidence seen in some leaders) that “it didn’t matter what happened in Ukraine to us here” and that “our democracy will be just fine.” I responded about the importance of our longtime allies, that we can’t go it alone, and that our democracy is certainly threatened.

The pride or perhaps more correctly, the vanity of a perceived American exceptionalism, exhibited by so many now, even after recent economic downturns, a pandemic which crippled us, the chaos of the former president ending in a coup attempt, near elimination of American democracy, a dysfunctional Congress, etc., serves only to endanger this country even more. The denial exhibited by so many still about the reality of the country in recent years is astounding, and is only a liability, as needed adaptation is demanded to a quickly changing climate, and rise of autocracy, worldwide.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula