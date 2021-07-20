Letter to the editor: Venerate jewel of 'spaceship earth'

R.E.M.'s hit "Man on the Moon" rings in my head as July 20 approaches, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong stepping onto the moon and ominously uttering, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

A billion earthlings were "boob-tube glued" watching this earth-shaking achievement. It was July 1969, when the weather was cooler than later years.

As the 70s Virginia Slims cigarette ad goes, "We've come a long way, baby," in 52 more orbits around the Helios, with six lunar landings, Skylab and deep space probes.

There were 30 years of space shuttles. I was there when Challenger, carrying Sally Ride, landed at Palm Desert, California. Challenger came into view and she was really moving.

Now there's the big space station and exoplanet-searching space telescopes, but realize, earthlings, that exoplanets are so far, far out there, we can't possibly reach them in any present way. Space dramas delude people of finding a new celestial home.

Spaceship earth is a cosmic jewel of exquisite beauty, so venerate it deeply.

A Roman taxi driver posed a profound question: "Why travel when you're already there?"

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

