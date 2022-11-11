 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Veterans prescriptions

  • 0

Dear Government and Fellow Veterans,

We all need to come together and fight this.

I just learned today that our government and Tricare has cancelled all private pharmacies from our medication insurance so we are forced to use mail-in prescription services. Your prescriptions are not always cheaper, as was my case.

To our government, I have purposely disregarded mail-in prescriptions because my local pharmacy catches medication errors and I support our local pharmacies. Someone is profiting from this change and I refuse to be bullied! As long as I can afford to use my pharmacy, I WILL!

I am writing my local government agencies and I encourage all veterans to do the same. We sacrificed a lot for this country and this is NOT free enterprise!

Sherry Haacke,

People are also reading…

Stevensville

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News