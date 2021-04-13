 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Veto bills that endanger citizens
I'm finding it impossible today to be successful in contacting Gov. Greg Gianforte, and wonder: is he in hiding since his COVID-19 diagnosis?

Neither his contact phone number nor his website email are functional in conveying my message to him. Today, I am attempting to request he veto House Bill 258 and Senate Bill 277, since I fear they will tie the hands of law enforcement, where guns are concerned, thus endangering Montana citizens.

I have successfully contacted him a number of other times by email, during this legislative session, regarding funding for suicide prevention and education funding issues, all of which were answered by exactly, word for word, the same form letter.

The only communication for which I have received a different (perhaps form letter) had to do with my request he veto HB 102, which made it lawful for anyone, without background check or training, to carry a gun in our state.

Of course, his patent response to the gun issue highlighted the need to protect Second Amendment rights, over the safety of Montana citizens.

Is this really all we can expect from this governor? How extremely disappointing!

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

