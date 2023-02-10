Why would Montanans want to allow our precious grizzlies to be under complete management by Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks? What is being done to wolves under FWP’s so-called management is so horribly inhumane that if done to domestic animals would result in immediate arrest for animal cruelty. The same will likely happen to grizzlies under FWP’s control.

Many studies have proven there are severe birth defects on newborns of Montana’s wildlife species. FWP people in Helena told the EPA, state and county health departments and everyone else who contacted them that birth defects such as ectopic testicles on male mammals, underbite and overbite are “normal variations.” Such conditions aren’t at all normal. Has anyone looked for birth defects on grizzlies? Most importantly, environmental toxins shown to cause the birth defects in animals, including children and mortality in both animals and native plants are responsible for less of the food sources needed by grizzlies. It is absolutely vital for grizzlies to remain on the list of threatened species until the threats to important food sources have been mitigated.