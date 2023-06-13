After reading the article in the June 9 Missoulian regarding the election fraud panel in Ravalli County, I would like to offer some advice to those who question the integrity of the election process, courtesy of the Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who by the way is a conservative Republican. Secretary Schwab suggested that those who doubt elections are safe, secure and fair, get directly involved in the process by volunteering to be an election worker. One of two outcomes is likely. Either you will find irrefutable evidence that the process is flawed, or you will discover just how much effort and safeguards are in place to insure the election is safe, secure and fair. Based on my personal experience as an election worker since 2016, my bet is on the latter outcome. But don't take my word for it. Go out and get involved in 2024. I am sure the Election 0ffices will be looking for many willing volunteers.