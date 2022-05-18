Letter to the editor: Vote against Missoula Aging Services levy

Missoula Aging Services is promoting a 4-mill levy on the June ballot. I will vote against the levy. Why? There is no sunset clause.

Think about it. The aging population is composed of a huge mass of boomers who are already in the process of marching into non-existence (or the final sit in). COVID-19 is still assisting others in the practice of deceasing. Famine, due to climate change, will force the choice of who gets food, youngsters or oldsters. Survival of the clan comes first so I'm thinking that there goes another segment of the gray population.

So why the need for a permanent levy? What happens to future unspent funds? Will, as usual, another "need" be found? Currently there are too many of those "needs" that just happen to arise.

Those are the reasons I will not vote for the levy.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1