Background information John Dibari’s Jordan Hess endorsement: As a former owner of the now useless Poplar Farm and a former city councilor, Mr. Debari feels compelled to share his thoughts on the upcoming mayoral election in Missoula.

While Mayor Jordan Hess may have demonstrated thoughtfulness and compassion during his tenure, his past actions, particularly the questionable decision to buy the Poplar Farm from former council person John Debari, have raised concerns about his ethical judgment. Our city deserves a leader who will uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, it is concerning to note that the other candidate for mayor, Mike Nugent, is a real estate agent. Electing someone from the real estate industry to the mayoral office could pose conflicts of interest and undermine public trust in the decisions made for our city's future.

On the other hand, Andrea Davis's commitment to community-driven governance, combined with her track record of advocating for transparency and accountability, makes her the right ethical choice to lead Missoula. Her vision for a sustainable and inclusive city, is truly ethically sound and not blinded by nepotistic and self serving motivations like her opposition. Join me in voting for Andrea Davis for mayor!

Matts Larson,

Missoula