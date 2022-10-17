Letter to the editor: Vote Democrat

It makes me mad when Ryan Zinke raises the American flag in his ad. Is that the same flag his Republican buddies beat the policeman with to break into the U.S. Capitol so they could parade their Confederate and Trump flags through the halls, all while attempting to shred the US Constitution in order to award their lawless leader his participation trophy? Is that the Republican flag Zinke flies, something to beat people with, something useful to gain entrance to the halls of power, something to be discarded once inside?