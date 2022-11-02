Letter to the editor: Vote Devin Jackson for HD97

Devin Jackson has worked hard to earn the trust and respect of his neighbors in HD97. He is the only candidate in the district with strong bipartisan support, and that speaks volumes about his character.

His 15 years of experience and leadership on the Community Council give him insight into what matters most to families in House District 97. He has earned the endorsements of MT AFL-CIO and MFPE, because he stands with Montana workers. Devin Jackson is the only candidate in this race who has sworn to protect the Montana Constitution. I've known Devin for years, and have witnessed that he takes the responsibility of public service seriously. He'll work across the aisle to find solutions to the challenges we face. If you want to see more balanced leadership in Helena, vote Devin Jackson for HD97.