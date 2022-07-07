Letter to the editor: Vote for change

The decision by the Supreme Court is awful and I refuse to be pessimistic about the future. The decision is an opportunity for federal lawmakers to fix it by writing a law to the right of freedom for all bodies and lives, as the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness was expressed over 200 years ago.

Our system is not broken. It does not have full participation to make it work well. Politicians are elected by the 20% who vote. They make decisions about who are on courts and writing laws. Is it a wonder majority views aren’t represented? Is it possible that if more citizens participate that a better representation of candidates will run and end the pandering to extremes?

This decision will be fixed by us when we elect politicians who represent the majority. Change won’t be immediate. People will always disagree. Neighbors do the right thing when they vote, even when they disagree. Everyone has a right to their voice, and a vote is the loudest voice anyone can morally possess in our democracy. Be bold and use it.

Susan Apple,

Missoula