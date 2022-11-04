Letter to the editor: Vote for Democrats to preserve our most important freedoms

After the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in June, Republicans seemed confident that voters would ultimately be driven by “real” concerns, especially inflation. Still, a solid majority feels pretty strongly about preserving abortion rights. Maybe people will realize that who they elect has a lot less impact on complicated things like the economy than on how much freedom we have. The most direct power our government has over our lives is the ability to make things that we do illegal.

Both parties want to claim that they are for freedom, but they are also both sometimes against it. The difference is that Democrats want to limit freedom when doing so is necessary to protect everyone from real harms such as pandemics and dangerous weapons, while Republicans try to control relatively harmless people and things they just don’t like, often based on religious beliefs, and otherwise not based on facts. They are even trying to interfere with our right to vote.

It’s actually smart to not waste a vote on the economy. Instead, make a real difference by voting for Democrats to preserve our most important freedoms. (But by the way, the national economy has historically done much better under Democrats.)

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula