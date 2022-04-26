Letter to the editor: Vote for educated, experienced, community oriented candidates

Alright, this is it. Final week to get your ballots in for school board trustees. I am truly baffled why some people think having a PhD is a deterrent...or a CPA, a degree in computer science, experience in public education, actually having children in the public school system? Seriously? Don't we want educated, experienced people as our MCPS school board trustees?

Parents have always been part of the public school equation. I'm sorry some parents never took advantage of that until last year. However, we can't expect school boards to agree to every parental belief — if so, schools would still be segregated in many parts of this country. Public education is for the greater community good — not individual parental preferences. The school board works for all of us, for the community, what we as a whole, want the children to learn.