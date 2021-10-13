Letter to the editor: Vote for Lerman, Geist and Warren

Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker, and Jacob Coolidge are running for the three Missoula Municipal Court judge positions, under the “Moving Justice Forward” banner. Apparently they intend to move justice forward by eliminating the possibility of jail time for non-violent crimes. This, they claim, will save the taxpayers all kinds of money, and allow for more enlightened treatment of poor souls who just needed to steal a cup of soup or a scrap of bread.

For those of you wondering why nobody has thought of this before, I give you San Francisco. California tried out exactly what our local judge candidates are proposing; they eliminated jail time for thefts of less than $1,000. And guess what? They now have criminals riding bikes into Walgreens stores, loading up $900 worth of loot, and riding away, right in front of security guards, with no fear of punishment. Dozens of retail stores are closing their doors in SF because they can’t continue to sustain theft losses.