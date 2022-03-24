Letter to the editor: Vote for Meg Whicher in May

Equitable access to quality education is a human right in our country and one of the most important investments we can make as a member of a free country. Meg Whicher has demonstrated repeatedly her commitment to kids, their families, and our community. She has been a steady leader in gaining access for all, regardless of socioeconomics, disability, age, or any demographic. She understands as a community we are stronger than as individuals. She believes every child, every person, has something to offer given the opportunity. She is experienced in the roles of leaders in local government. Vote for our kids, vote for our community, vote for Meg Whicher on May 3.