Letter to the editor: Vote for moderates to save America

As a 66-year-old retired state communicable disease epidemiology program manager, I'm trying to figure out what happened to my country.

I see people screaming about the choice to not wear a mask and threatening neighbors in other states, saying, "We will find you."

They won't get vaccinated because the vaccine is not U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved?

And yet those same people are "pro-life" and want the government to own a pregnant woman, giving her no choice. And, their actions put children at risk; their own children and others and the immune-compromised.

Is that pro-life?

Their doctors tell them to get vaccinated and they won't, but they read the internet and it says to take horse medications to stop COVID and Tractor Supply has to put signs up in their over-the-counter horse medicine area telling people to not take these medications for COVID.

What's wrong with this picture, people? Does anyone see the contradictions?

America no longer resembles the place I grew up in. I've got an idea. Vote moderate Republican or Democrat and save U.S. from ourselves.

This is just plain nuts.