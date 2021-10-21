Letter to the editor: Vote for Streano, Parker and Coolidge

As a former Municipal Court judge pro tempore for Judge Kathleen Jenks and a career public defender, I've seen up close the profound ways that the local justice system can affect both individuals' lives and our community at large. I have confidence that Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jake Coolidge are the right choices for Missoula Municipal Court judge.

Since graduating law school with Jennifer and Eli in 2005, I've seen up close their dedication, courage and hard work in building successful careers in indigent defense. Jennifer tried tough cases all over the state and became a highly effective manager. Eli spent years becoming an expert in the mental health system's intersection with the justice system and how they impact individuals in our community. I've seen Jake's work both as a judge and from within the public defender's office and in 14 years have never seen a more passionate, articulate, well-prepared, and hardworking advocate for those who need it.