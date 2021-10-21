Letter to the editor: Vote for Streano, Parker and Coolidge

Please consider Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker, and Jake Coolidge for Municipal Court.

We sometimes think of Municipal Court as the place you pay your speeding ticket. For the most vulnerable among us, however — those struggling with addiction, mental illness, food insecurity, life on the edge of homelessness —what happens in Municipal Court couldn’t be more important. For them, a small fine, a day in jail, or a warrant for missing one of a half dozen court appearances can be the difference between keeping, or losing, a job; between holding that apartment you saved up for or living in your car; or between celebrating your recovery or spiraling back into addiction.

It is vitally important that judges understand what life is like for those in front of them. I worked with Jen for many years, and I know Eli and Jake by reputation. Their years of speaking for the voiceless, defending the rights of all, and learning about how life looks to people who have lived in trauma and adversity will serve Missoula well. I have every confidence they will strike the right balance between accountability, public safety, compassion, and using their office to make the community better.

Christopher Abbott,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0