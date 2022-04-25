 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Vote for Tranel: a full time MT resident

  • 0

Ryan Zinke's one-year failure, as Secretary of Interior, was remarkably destructive as a cabinet member. His toxic push to shrink America's public lands for extraction of coal and other resources was a slash and burn carnage of some of the most beautiful places in the world. It is, now, suddenly convenient to be a full-time Montanan for the new congressional seat while mostly residing in California.

My vote will go to Monica Tranel, a full-time Montana resident running for Congress with a love of our beautiful state and America's wild places.

Roger Sherman,

Whitefish

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News