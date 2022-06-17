Letter to the editor: Vote for truth over lies

In November, I would love you to vote for truth over lies, love over hate, law over chaos. But I know idealizing Democrats is a stretch for most of us. So, please, at least vote against the lies, hate, and lawlessness of Republicans. Montanans have a Republican attorney general who defies the law and pursues complete, unchecked partisan power. He’s “against big government” but wants to investigate your mom’s “miscarriage”. He’s “for freedom” but will make your daughter carry her rapist’s baby to term, tell teachers what to teach, and mandate gender checks on high school girls. Our Republican governor leaves governing to the petty score-settling of his lieutenant-governor and the Make America the Confederacy Again billionaire Republican overlords. We have a Republican superintendent of public instruction uninterested in students’ education, mental health, or safety. We have Republican representatives at the national level ready to sell the country to Russia and/or Saudi Arabia for a free trip to Moscow or Riyadh, and ready to abandon the U.S. Constitution at the whim of the leader of their death cult. We can do better by voting against the worst.