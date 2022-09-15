Letter to the editor: Vote for Willis Curdy

Did I not know Brad Tschida, I might be taken in by his shiny postcard. Tschida touts his intent to reduce state income taxes, innovate technology, shrink small-business regulations, and cut wasteful spending.

Wow.

But Tschida is the man who claims election fraud in Missoula County and wanted an expensive special session to investigate, despite Republicans finding no irregularities. He wants to revise recreational marijuana taxes so that revenue can be diverted. He wanted to create a committee to investigate judicial decisions, with the power to remove judges. He wanted to expand the role of the Public Service Commission, saying tech companies are “weaponizing” social media platforms against conservatives. He wanted to end parental tax deductions for “certain dependents” — specifically, students registered to vote at another address.

There is more. He sponsored a bill to outlaw medical aid in dying. He made national news with “the uterus is the only organ in a woman’s body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being.” And he sponsored a bill that disallows “social science, human dimensions, or people’s attitudes, opinions, or preferences” in fish and wildlife decisions.

None of these pronouncements serve Montanans. Defeat Tschida in November. Vote Willis Curdy.

Bridget Johnson,

Missoula