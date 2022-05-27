Letter to the editor: Vote for women's rights

Make no mistake: opposition to legal abortion is about controlling women, taking women’s rights away and imposing religious law.

Many who oppose legal abortion cite their religion. One of the founding principles of this country is the separation of church and state. Those who wish to restrict the right to abortion are attempting to impose their religious law on other citizens. They couch their opposition to legal abortion in terms of “pro-life,” but they are actually “pro-birth” and pro-suppression of women’s rights. They would actually confer greater rights on a rapist than on a woman who has been victimized.

Will those who oppose legal abortion step up to pay for the mother’s health care? For her food and housing? For education so she can create a better life for her child and not be dependent on the government? For those children’s food and housing until they are age 18?

I don’t believe that anyone lightly makes the decision to have an abortion. A woman should decide based on what she knows is best for her, her health and her own family planning in consultation with her own doctor, not politicians who care nothing about her circumstances.

Vote for women's rights!

Mary Hodges,

Charlo

