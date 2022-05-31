Letter to the editor: Vote in favor of Missoula Aging Services levy

I am writing to let you know how much Missoula Aging Services helps people in our community with a wide variety of challenges, whether it's caring for a loved one with dementia, ensuring that a family member in a senior living facility is getting proper care, or alerting seniors to scams aimed at taking advantage of them in particular. This is a vital organization for our city, and with the growing aging population in Missoula, we simply cannot do without their programs.

In addition to the many services they provide, the human connection that Missoula Aging Services gives reaches beyond seniors' physical needs to aid their mental health. It's something that research has shown is important as people get older and frequently more isolated. For some seniors, the Meals on Wheels person is the only contact they have with another human being. These programs ensure that older people have someone they can talk to and someone who checks in with them.

Please remember to vote in the June 7 primary election in favor of the Missoula Aging Services levy.

Erin E. Barnhill,

Missoula

