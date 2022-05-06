 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Vote in favor of saving nation

  • 0

Politically speaking 'We get what we deserve' and 'Deserve what we get'. As we head into a most crucial election cycle, the big question is what will "We the People" decide to deserve.

The political divisions could not be clearer. We are going to choose either an authoritarian/dictatorial governmental leadership or we are to retain our nations experience with a democratic form of government.

Donald Trump has enlivened within his 'base' his own characteristics of fear, anger, blaming others or his problems, and his practice of personal attacks on those he disagrees with. This 'voting bloc' is large and has caused much fear among our present politicians.

The answer to 'saving our democracy' is up to each of us. Let's think about it, talk about it to others, and make sure we get out and vote in favor of saving our nation.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: TV ads tacky

Letter to the editor: TV ads tacky

The ongoing smear campaign of Ryan Zinke by Monica Tranel and the Democrats, shows their true spirit. The TV ad is vile and tacky. Nothing has…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News