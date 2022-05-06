Letter to the editor: Vote in favor of saving nation

Politically speaking 'We get what we deserve' and 'Deserve what we get'. As we head into a most crucial election cycle, the big question is what will "We the People" decide to deserve.

The political divisions could not be clearer. We are going to choose either an authoritarian/dictatorial governmental leadership or we are to retain our nations experience with a democratic form of government.

Donald Trump has enlivened within his 'base' his own characteristics of fear, anger, blaming others or his problems, and his practice of personal attacks on those he disagrees with. This 'voting bloc' is large and has caused much fear among our present politicians.

The answer to 'saving our democracy' is up to each of us. Let's think about it, talk about it to others, and make sure we get out and vote in favor of saving our nation.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

