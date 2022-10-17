Letter to the editor: Vote John Repke for PSC District 5

John Repke is the most qualified candidate for PSC, District 5. According to the Public Service Commission’s website, “It’s the PSC’s job to balance the interests of ratepayers who are concerned about utility rate increases, with the need to maintain a financially sound utility that is capable of providing reliable service.” Repke’s 40 years of experience in private sector finance, strategic planning, and management will allow him to hit the ground running since he already understands the job. He has no other political aspirations. He just wants to serve the citizens of Montana. Contrast this with his opponent, Annie Bukacek. During her brief time on the county health board, she proceeded to cause and encourage chaos at public meetings. Even now, her slogan for this political seat instills fear in the public by insinuating the unfounded threat that electric customers will experience loss of service. On top of that, she has stated that she would continue her medical practice if elected. We Montanans deserve a logical, intelligent commissioner to ensure that ratepayers are represented in decision making by PSC. John Repke will make the commission his only job. Vote REPKE for PSC District 5.