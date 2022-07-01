Letter to the editor: Vote like lives depend on it

Cultural disputes have been weaponized by the wealthy leaders of the party formerly known as “grand.” Freedom lovers naively relied on lofty notions of “precedent” and “privacy” to protect us. Buck up buckos, it’s time to engage in these culture wars. Radicalized Christian soldiers have fired their first long-range missiles after a long series of poisonous potshots.

Their tactics have been simple and obvious. Launch voting restrictions, foxy propaganda, and policies of poverty. Demolish democracy. Infest the judiciary with activists. Arm every thug on the street. End science and history classes while pushing religiously steeped radical fascism in government funded schools. Keep the masses ignorant, poor, and killing each other as super-wealthy oligarchs enrich themselves under our distracted noses.

Women terminating unwanted pregnancies are not murderers. However, more women will die in childbirth and self-induced or back-alley abortions without access to reproductive healthcare. Defective fetuses, forced to develop, will die without the life-support of their mother’s womb. The illegitimate Supreme Court will be their murderers.

Without privacy and precedent, other rights will fall prey to theocracy. First up: Contraceptives, resulting in more unwanted pregnancies and forced births. Vote pro-freedom. Vote democratic. Vote like lives depend on it.

Wanda LaCroix,

Missoula

