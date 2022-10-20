Letter to the editor: Vote Lyn Hellegaard for HD97

In this day and age most people can recognize a problem and complain about it, but far fewer who can actually develop workable solutions, implement and solve them. Lyn was asked to help the Mineral County Pioneer Council retain its transportation program. Since Lyn has jumped in to help our program, we’ve gone from only having a used bus to 4 new minivans and are in line to receive an ADA bus, we’ve expanded our service to include short-notice medical trips and we’re building a transit facility. She did the fundraising for the vehicles, secured CARES ACT funding, negotiated the land donation from the county commission. I should probably mention Lyn doesn’t even live in our community, but has never turned down an opportunity to help. If you want someone who will listen, work tirelessly to deliver solutions vote Lyn Hellegaard, HD97.