Letter to the editor: Vote no on Daylight Saving Time

It looks like our two U.S. senators have been living too long in Washington, D.C., the eastern end of the Eastern time zone. Obviously, they have forgotten that we Montanans live either in the extreme western or middle of the Mountain time zone.

Why else would they both vote for year-long daylight saving time?

Sunrise is almost an hour earlier at the east end of a time zone than the western end. Washington, D.C., as many large U.S. cities, is at the eastern end of a time zone. Almost all of Montana's cites are in the extreme western end of the Mountain time zone. Even Billings at 108.54° longitude is west of the center of the Mountain time zone, 105.00° longitude. In fact, Missoula, Kalispell, and Butte are so far west that they technically should be in the Pacific time zone.

From fall equinox to spring equinox, sunrise is later as one goes north.

Washington, DC's latitude is 38.85°; Boston's is 42.36°. For us, Billings' latitude is 45.81°, north to Kalispell at 48.30°.

Presently for Missoula, from Dec. 29, 2022. through Jan. 4, 2023, sunrise will be 8:21 a.m. With year-long daylight saving time, sunrise will be at 9:21 a.m. It will not be much earlier for most Montana cities, and even later for Kalispell.

Please Rep. Rosendale, vote no to daylight saving time.

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula

