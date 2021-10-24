Letter to the editor: Vote no on local option sales taxes

Don't be fooled concerning Missoula Mayor John Engen's new request for a local option sales tax. Montanans don't want sales taxes. Engen hopes that people will vote for this one because only cannabis users will be affected. I don't use cannabis, but I don't like this tax.

We just endured another hike in our property taxes due to property values going up. There's a lack of transparency in how our taxes are spent. We will never know how much the city spent on the water company. What about the Sleepy Motor Inn? We know that Engen didn't get the property appraised before buying it. How much is it costing to renovate the property? We don't need more open space, so why do we need to buy property at Marshall Mountain? Do we really need an indoor community center?