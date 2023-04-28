About three years ago, I saw a 9.26% increase on my property taxes. That increase cost me and my wife about $200 (and my 30-year-old home, while very comfortable, is not a palace!), or about $600 cumulatively. Why? The Corvallis school's supervisor wanted to purchase the old, adjacent REA property. I guess the supervisor wanted a bigger office and staff.

What did your property taxes increase over the last three years? Is your home a $500,000, $600,000, $700,000 or +$1,000,000 home? If so, your cost was much, much higher.

That tax levy is about done, and we could see a decrease of about 16 1/4% or 17 1/4% (with inflation).

But the supervisors wants a new tax levy, an operating levy! Again, I guess that supervisor needs a raise, new office equipment, more staff for the new office building, a new vehicle (cost increased fuel), etc.. His or their staff don't know that inflation is 7-8% a year in this country (thank you, Joe Biden). My 9.2% now raises/equates 16-17%.

But there is more! The supervisor wants a permanent tax levy; forget the REA! Corvallis school property's three year tax levy is forever.

Mark our calendar. Tell your neighbors on both sides, across and behind your home to be sure to vote no for the Corvallis supervisor/staff's "operating levy" — Democrat, Republican, Independent or Green Party!

Vote no!

Jim Thomas,

Corvallis