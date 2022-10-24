Letter to the editor: Vote Republican if...

Please remember to vote Republican this November. Just in case you have forgotten why, vote Republican if: 1) you think that democratic elections are so yesterday, and you would rather have your politicians picked by violent mobs, 2) you enjoy hearing about smaller government, but actually favor larger government, as 60% of the increase in the federal deficit to fund the government since WWII has occurred under Republican administrations, 3) you think laws only apply to poor people, and that the wealthy and powerful should be able to do what they want with impunity, 4) you think that multimillionaire celebrities like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson really care about you, 5) you think that wrapping yourself around an American flag actually proves that you are patriotic, 6) you think that inflation, which is a worldwide phenomenon and is actually lower in the US than in most of the world, is due to President Biden and, finally, 7) you think that global warming is just another liberal plot, and would rather ignore it and pretend it doesn’t exist while the planet burns and your children’s future wilts.