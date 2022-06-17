 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Vote sensibly

  • 0

"The Power and Honor of Good People".

We experienced this power and honor in the culmination of the Watergate scandal during the Nixon years. Will it culminate during Trump's continuing 'lust for power' in present years?

Nixon's dishonesty and 'lust for power' are now being played out consistently by Donald Trump. The difference between the two men is that Nixon did not suffer from a severe case of narcissism which dominates Trump in his thoughts, words, and actions. This mental condition of narcissism has the following characteristics:

"Being overly boastful." "Pretending to be superior to others." "Lack of empathy for others." "Having a fragile self-esteem".

This is where we are in our present political theatrics. Trump's base of voters surely has the GOP in the grips of fear and doubt.

WE THE PEOPLE must realize the danger we face with the Trump characteristics being in power. Let us each vote sensibly and for retaining our form of democracy.

People are also reading…

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Sad day

Letter to the editor: Sad day

Sad day for Americans. Sad day when your leader lectures Americans on gun control and background checks, after he left $300,000 dollars worth …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News